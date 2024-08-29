15-year old self-immolates in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly after being raped

Lucknow: In a shocking incident amid nationwide outrage over a Kolkata trainee doctor's rape and murder, a 15-year old girl immolated herself after being allegedly raped by her classmate in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district, about 250 kilometres from here.

According to police sources, the minor, a ninth standard student, was dragged from her home into the nearby sugar cane fields by her classmate and a friend of his when her parents were away, where she was raped by the accused.

The duo fled from the spot when the victim’s elder sister reached there, sources said. The elder sister narrated the incident to her parents when they returned home but they did not approach the cops as the family of the accused had threatened them, sources said.