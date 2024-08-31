Home
16-year-old girl kidnapped, raped in UP's Balia; 1 held

PTI
Last Updated : 30 August 2024, 19:35 IST

Ballia: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by a man here, police said on Friday.

The accused, Mukesh Rajbhar (19) was arrested on Friday, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday. When she returned home, she narrated her ordeal to the family who then approached the police, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Veer said.

The accused and the victim are from the same village, the SP said.

Based on the complaint filed by the girl's father, an FIR was lodged under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Veer said.

"The accused was arrested Friday from Dharmapur crossing and he was sent to jail by a local court," the officer added.

Published 30 August 2024, 19:35 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeCrimes against women

