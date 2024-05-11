17-year-old raped by schoolteacher in UP's Agra, police initiate probe

Agra (UP): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her schoolteacher at his residence here, police said on Saturday.

Tarun Dhiman, in charge at Jaitpur Police Station told PTI that the incident occurred on Tuesday when the teacher called the girl to his residence late at night.

The accused allegedly raped the girl and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it. However, she narrated her ordeal to her family when she reached home, Dhiman said.