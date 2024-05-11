Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

17-year-old raped by schoolteacher in UP's Agra, police initiate probe

The accused allegedly raped the girl and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 May 2024, 15:46 IST
Last Updated : 11 May 2024, 15:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Agra (UP): A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her schoolteacher at his residence here, police said on Saturday. 

Tarun Dhiman, in charge at Jaitpur Police Station told PTI that the incident occurred on Tuesday when the teacher called the girl to his residence late at night. 

The accused allegedly raped the girl and threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about it. However, she narrated her ordeal to her family when she reached home, Dhiman said.

Her parents approached the police the next day and filed a complaint, Dhiman said. 

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he said. 

'The teacher is absconding after the incident and a search against him is going on,' he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 May 2024, 15:46 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeAgra

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT