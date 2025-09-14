Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

19-year-old arrested for molesting 8-year-old at school in Aligarh

According to the police, he allegedly locked the second-grade student in a room but she was able to raise an alarm and escape.
Last Updated : 14 September 2025, 09:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 September 2025, 09:57 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimemolestation case

Follow us on :

Follow Us