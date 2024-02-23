3 dead as car collides with divider on Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP): Three people died on Friday when their car collided with a divider on the Purvanchal Expressway here, police said.

The occupants of the vehicle were headed for Arrah in Bihar from Haryana's Ballabgarh to attend a wedding ceremony, they said.

Station House Officer of the local Kurebhar police station Amit Kumar Mishra said the car collided with a divider on the expressway near Seur, killing three people on the spot and severely injuring another person.

He identified the deceased as Chinta Devi (51), Ram Chandra Gupta (55) and his wife Maya Devi (52).

Gupta's son Vikas (30) was rushed to a government medical college with serious injuries, the officer said, adding that the families have been informed.

The accident happened due to rash driving, police said.