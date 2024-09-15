4 held for taking down B R Ambedkar's posters from electric poles in Ghaziabad

Following this, police teams were deputed to nab the culprits and they procured the CCTV footages of the area, Additional Commissioner of Police, Wave City, Lipi Nagaich said.

The act was captured by the cameras which were installed in farm houses and on the roads. The accused, Saurabh Yadav (22), Anshul Yadav (25), Prince Yadav (22) and Sunil (23) were near the underpass of Behrampur village area, the police said.

They have been booked under sections 299(deliberate and malicious act, intending to outrage of any class by insulting its religious beliefs) and 303 (2) (case of petty thefts) of the BNS, they said.