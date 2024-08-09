8 cops suspended for filing fake FIR in land dispute case in Uttar Pradesh

She alleged that Ghatampur police had lodged a fake FIR a fortnight back and sent eight persons, including her husband and other family members, to jail in a land dispute case. In her complaint lodged on Wednesday, Ramadevi also alleged that the police took a bribe from one Ram Lakhan Tiwari and booked her husband and seven others in a case, DCP Kumar said. Additional DCP Ankita Sharma launched a probe into the matter and found the charges against the police personnel to be true, following which the eight officers were suspended, he added.

During police inquiry, it was found that Ghatampur police took action with mala fide intention, the DCP said.