uttar pradesh

8 members of family die in road accident on Varanasi-Lucknow Highway in Uttar Pradesh

A three-year-old child was severely injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment.
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 06:21 IST

8 members of a family died on October 4 in a road accident on the Varanasi-Lucknow Highway in Karkhiyav area, police said.

A three-year-old child was severely injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment, they said.

Police officials said the incident occurred when the car the victims were travelling in collided with a truck.

They said the occupants of the car were residents of Pilibhit who were going to Jaunpur from Varanasi.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the officials added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over loss of lives in the accident and directed the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the child.

(Published 04 October 2023, 06:21 IST)
