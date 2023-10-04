8 members of family die in road accident on Varanasi-Lucknow Highway in Uttar Pradesh

8 members of a family died on October 4 in a road accident on the Varanasi-Lucknow Highway in Karkhiyav area, police said.
A three-year-old child was severely injured in the accident and is undergoing treatment, they said.
Police officials said the incident occurred when the car the victims were travelling in collided with a truck.
They said the occupants of the car were residents of Pilibhit who were going to Jaunpur from Varanasi.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, the officials added.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over loss of lives in the accident and directed the district administration to ensure proper treatment of the child.