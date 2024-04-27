95 children illegally transported from Bihar to Uttar Pradesh, rescued and sent back home

Chairperson, of the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights, Priyank Kanoongo, shared shared a post on X which says, "Innocent children who were being sent to madrasas in other states from Bihar have been rescued in Gorakhpur with the help of Uttar Pradesh State Child Commission on the instructions of @NCPCR,"

"The Constitution of India has given the right to education to every child. It is compulsory for every child to go to school. In such a situation, taking poor children to other states and keeping them in madrasas to earn donations on the basis of religion is a violation of the Constitution," he added.

"To prevent such crimes, it is necessary to lodge an FIR in the incident, which the Gorakhpur Railway Police has not done yet."