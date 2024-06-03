AC blast triggers fire in garment company in Noida, LPG cylinder explodes due to heat

Noida: A short circuit in the air conditioning system of a private company here triggered fire on Monday and an LPG cylinder on the building's third floor also exploded while the firefighting operation was on, officials said.

No civilian or firefighter suffered any injuries in the episode and both the fires were doused safely, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.

The fire broke out on the ground and second floors of a garment manufacturing company named KM Leasing Limited located in Sector 10 here, he said.