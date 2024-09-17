Adityanath calls PM Modi 'sarathi' of India's Amrit Kaal on latter's birthday, his deputy calls him 'karmayogi'

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, the world's most popular leader, tirelessly working to make the lives of 140 crore Indians prosperous, the visionary behind 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' and our guiding force," Adityanath said in a post in Hindi on X.

He said that under PM Modi's leadership, "the underprivileged have received priority" and "democracy is strengthening day by day".