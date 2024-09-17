Adityanath calls PM Modi 'sarathi' of India's Amrit Kaal on latter's birthday, his deputy calls him 'karmayogi'

Lucknow/Varanasi (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday hailed Narendra Modi as the 'sarathi' (charioteer) of India's Amrit Kaal" as he extended his wishes to the prime minister on his 74th birthday.
"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, the world's most popular leader, tirelessly working to make the lives of 140 crore Indians prosperous, the visionary behind 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat,' and our guiding force," Adityanath said in a post in Hindi on X.
He said that under PM Modi's leadership, "the underprivileged have received priority" and "democracy is strengthening day by day".
140 करोड़ देश वासियों के जीवन को सुखमय बनाने के लिए अविराम साधनारत, विश्व के सबसे लोकप्रिय राजनेता, 'एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत' के स्वप्न दृष्टा, हम सभी के मार्गदर्शक, यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी को जन्मदिन की हृदयतल से बधाई!
Nation First की पावन भावना से ओतप्रोत,…
"Every moment of your life, dedicated to the sacred spirit of 'Nation First', the vow of 'Antyodaya' (uplifting the last person), and the goal of 'Viksit Bharat-Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (Developed India - Self-reliant India), is an inspiration to us all," the Uttar Pradesh CM said.
"Under your (Modi's) leadership, the underprivileged have received priority. Today, our nation is progressing towards becoming the growth engine of the world. Our democracy is strengthening day by day. You are truly the charioteer of India's 'Amrit Kaal'," Adityanath said.
Extending his best wishes to the prime minister on the occasion, he added that "on behalf of 25 crore people of the state, we pray to Lord Shri Ram for your good health and long life, and that we may continue to receive your guidance always".
Modi was born on September 17, 1950 in a small town in Gujarat. He was sworn-in as India's prime minister for the third time on June 9, 2024.
Adityanath also performed a special puja and 'havan' at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on the occasion. Later, he distributed 'prasad', including a 74-kg laddu, on the temple premises, according to an official statement issued here.
The chief minister began the day by visiting the Kashi Kotwal Baba Kaal Bhairav Temple, where he offered prayers, the statement said.
Despite the continuous rainfall in Varanasi, Adityanath adhered to his schedule. He also inaugurated the Swachhata Pakhwada 'Swachhata Hi Seva' in the city and, as part of the event, flagged off a Namo Plogathon, rallying hundreds of volunteers.
The event, celebrating PM Modi as the visionary behind 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat', saw enthusiastic participation despite the heavy downpour, the statement mentioned.
On this occasion, Adityanath also distributed reusable bags and 'Swachhata Hi Seva' T-shirts, further promoting the message of cleanliness. Volunteers, chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram," braved the rain, umbrellas in hand, to take part in the rally, it added.
Several dignitaries, including UP minister Ravindra Jaiswal, Mayor Ashok Tiwari, MLA Neelkanth Tiwari, and others were also present at the event.
Besides CM Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also extended his wishes to "karmayogi" PM Modi.
The prime minister is "a karmayogi who has realised the 500-year-old dream of Ram devotees through the construction of the grand and divine Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, restored the glory of Baba Vishwanath Dham, and made historic and bold decisions such as the abrogation of Article 370," Maurya said in a post in Hindi on X.
500 वर्षों से रामलला के भक्तों के स्वप्न को भव्य व दिव्य श्रीराम जन्मभूमि मंदिर के निर्माण के रूप में साकार करने व बाबा विश्वनाथ धाम के गौरव को पुनर्स्थापित करने तथा धारा 370 का निरस्तीकरण करने सहित अनेक ऐतिहासिक व कठोर निर्णय लेने वाले कर्मयोगी, विश्व में भारत का परचम लहराने…
"We pray to Lord Shri Ram that you live long, and remain healthy and happy always. In the last 10 years, Modi Ji's charismatic leadership has infused unprecedented energy across all sections of society," he added.
Another Deputy Chief Minister of UP, Brajesh Pathak, in a post on X, said, "On behalf of 25 crore residents of the state, hearty congratulations and best wishes on the birthday of the country's successful Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the carrier of Sanatan culture, the architect of modern India, who gives priority to national service and public service."
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati also took to X to greet Modi on his birthday.
"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on his birthday," Yadav said in a post on X.
प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को आज उनके जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई व उनके दीर्घायु जीवन की शुभकामनायें।
Rashtriya Lok Dal state president Ramashish Rai said that the birthday of PM Modi will be celebrated as a 'seva aur sankalp diwas'.
RLD workers will distribute fruits to patients in hospitals across the state from September 17 to October 2 and will ensure their contribution to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan by taking a pledge of cleanliness and service and cooperating in the cleanliness campaign, the party said in a statement.