'After 500 years' and 'countless sacrifices': PM Modi on 1st Diwali after Ayodhya consecration ceremony

An idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple in January, a landmark event led by Modi who had also given a clarion call to go beyond the grand temple's construction to build the foundation of a 'strong, capable and divine' India of the next 1,000 years.