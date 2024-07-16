After Lok Sabha elections hitch, BJP to face acid test in UP assembly bypolls

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may have told his party workers "not to be on the backfoot" in the wake of BJP's dismal performance in the state in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections but sharp differences between the party and his government have triggered unease among the workers.

The differences with the central leadership of the party are coming to fore at a time when bypolls on ten assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are just round the corner.

Billed as a mini assembly poll before the scheduled assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2027, the saffron party faces a herculean task to rejuvenate the demoralised party workers and counter the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, which has already started the process of selection of prospective candidates and seat sharing talks.