After UP MLA, video of minister saying MLA can ‘jugad’ government jobs goes viral

Lucknow: Hours after MLA Bedi Ram’s video—in which he claims that many people secured jobs through him after paying money—went viral, Om Prakash Rajbhar president of Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) found himself embroiled in a raging controversy over another video.

In this video Rajbhar can be heard saying, that Ram had the ‘ability’ to secure government jobs for the youth.

The SBSP is an alliance partner of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

‘’Aap ke bachhon, bachhiyon ko agar naukari chahiye to form bharo aur call letter aane ke baad inse (Bedi Ram) se sampark kariye…..ye kahin na kahin jugad kar denge,’’ (If your sons and daughter want jobs then they should contact Bedi Ram after getting the call letter), Rajbhar is heard addressing his party workers.