Akhilesh keen to finalise seat sharing with Congress before further I.N.D.I.A meetings

Congress had initially agreed to give six seats to the SP but later it backed out and refused to have any electoral understanding with the SP triggering a sharp reaction from Akhilesh, who went on to accuse the Congress leaders of having a ''tacit understanding'' with the BJP.

A senior SP leader here said while speaking to DH that Congress' hold did not go beyond Amethi, which was represented by senior Congress Rahul Gandhi, who lost the seat in 2019 LS polls to union minister Smriti Irani, and Raebareli, which was represented by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

''Truly speaking Congress should get only two seats-Amethi and Raebareli....it does not have any presence except in these LS constituencies,'' the leader remarked though he added that the SP did not want to break the I.N.D.I.A alliance nor leave the same.

Congress, according to the sources, wanted around two dozen seats stating that it had won 22 seats in the state in the 2009 LS polls.