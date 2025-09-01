Akhilesh Yadav questions 'jugaad commission' over lack of response to SP's 17,986 affidavits
Akhilesh also shared a news channel video in which it was claimed that over 1.25 crore voters had been removed from electoral rolls in connection with panchayat elections, with AI being used to identify duplicate voters in villages.
जब जुगाड़ आयोग AI से सवा करोड़ का अपना घपला पकड़ सकता है तो फिर हमारे द्वारा दिये गये 18000 में से केवल 14 एफ़िडेविट का जवाब देने के बाद बचे 17986 एफ़िडेविट्स का क्यों नहीं?#हक़_का_गणितpic.twitter.com/W6Gh6Uggvf