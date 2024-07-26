Akhilesh Yadav takes dig at UP BJP 'rift', calls Deputy CM Maurya 'pawn'

"Samajwadi Party leader Shree Akhilesh Yadav ji, who has become a pawn of the Congress, should focus on saving the SP from extinction rather than harbouring misconceptions about the BJP, targeting the backward sections and insulting them. The BJP will repeat the 2017 (state assembly poll performance) in 2027. The lotus (the BJP's poll symbol) has bloomed and will continue to bloom," he posted on X.