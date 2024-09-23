'Akhilesh's wish fulfilled', says father of Sultanpur robbery accused killed in encounter

The SP president had said that the mastermind behind the robbery at a jewellery shop in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur town last month during which cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore were looted, Vipin Singh was asked to ‘surrender’ as he hailed from Thakur community.

According to the police sources here, Anuj Pratap Singh, who had been absconding after the robbery, was intercepted in Unnao district and was asked to surrender but he and his accomplices opened fire at the police. Anuj was killed in the retaliatory firing.

‘’Akhilesh’s wish has been fulfilled as now a Thakur has been killed in an encounter,’’ Anuj’s father said. His family alleged that Anuj was killed in a ‘fake’ encounter.

Akhilesh, however, said that he was against ‘fake’ encounters irrespective who was killed in them. ‘’Only the weakest consider encounters as their biggest might,’’ he said.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also, in a post on social media, said that the encounter proved that the BJP did not believe in the rule of law. He also said that a professional force like STF (Special Task Force) was being used like a ‘’criminal gang’’ under the BJP regime and demanded a probe into all suspicious encounters in UP.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, however, hit out at Akhilesh saying that the criminals could also have killed customers at the jewellery shop and those killed could also have included a ‘Yadav’.