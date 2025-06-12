<p>Lucknow: Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah </a>will visit Lucknow on June 15 to attend a police appointment ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday.</p>.<p>Speaking at an event honouring meritorious students, Adityanath said Shah would be the chief guest at the event where 60,244 police personnel will receive appointment letters.</p>.<p>"Among the newly appointed, over 12,000 women have been recruited into the police force in a single batch -- a record compared to the mere 10,000 recruited between 1947 and 2017," he noted.</p>.Modi govt democratised use of technology in 11-year rule: Amit Shah.<p>The CM credited this achievement to the government's strong will and commitment to transparent recruitment, adding that Uttar Pradesh is now setting examples in governance and employment.</p>