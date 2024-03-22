AMU tense after Holi row, student leaders boycott classes

Aligarh (UP): A section of Aligarh Muslim University students on Friday boycotted classes over a row over Holi celebration on campus.

The student leaders asked others not to attend classes against what they called a "one-sided action" by the authorities in connection with a clash between two groups over Holi celebrations.

According to a senior university official, shortly after classes began Friday morning, a group of students arrived at some faculties and managed to dissuade students from attending classes and called for an "indefinite boycott."

They have also given a call for a protest march after Friday prayers in the afternoon.