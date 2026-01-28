Menu
uttar pradesh

Ayodhya gangrape case: SP leader Moeed Khan acquitted, his servant convicted

The incident, which came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant during a medical checkup, had sparked a political storm with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath raising it in the state assembly.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 16:34 IST
Published 28 January 2026, 16:34 IST
Ayodhya

