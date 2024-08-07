Ayodhya gangrape: Nishad delegation meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath, extends support for action taken against accused

Lucknow/Ayodhya (UP): A delegation of Nishad community on Wednesday met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya and expressed satisfaction with the action taken so far in the gangrape case of the 12-year-old girl in Ayodhya, an official statement said.

During the 15-minute meeting, the chief minister assured the community that the perpetrators of the heinous crime against the girl would receive the strictest possible punishment, with no leniency, the statement issued here said.

The delegation expressed their support for the legal action being taken against the accused SP leader Moid Khan, it said.