Ayodhya may attract 5 crore visitors annually: Jefferies

According to Jefferies, potential beneficiaries in hotel sectors include Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), ITC Hotels, EIH Limited and OYO Rooms. Tata Group’s IHCL, which runs the luxury hotel chain under Taj brand, has signed contracts for two new properties in Ayodhya that are likely to be operational by 2027. Marriott International and Wyndham have also signed deals for opening new properties in Ayodhya, while ITC Hotels has announced that it is exploring opportunities.