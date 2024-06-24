Ayodhya Ram temple's roof leaking after heavy showers on Saturday night; priest blames lack of drainage

Expressing surprise at the leakage of water from the roof of the temple, which was designed and constructed under the supervision of top engineers in the country and leading firms, Das said that there was no arrangement for drainage from the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple.

''A solution to this problem must be found immediately as it (leakage) may also affect darshan and puja at the temple... Puja and darshan will have to be stopped if there were more rains and the roof continues to leak,'' he added.

Chairman of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which was overseeing the construction of the Ram temple, Nripendra Mishra said that the water leakage from the roof is natural as the construction work was still going on and some areas were open.