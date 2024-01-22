Ayodhya to be India's biggest tourist hotspot

"Religious tourism is still the biggest segment of tourism in India,' according to Jeferies. 'Several popular religious centres attract annual tourist traffic of 10-30 million despite the existing infrastructural bottlenecks. And hence, the creation of a new religious tourist centre (Ayodhya) with improved connectivity and infrastructure can create a meaningfully large economic impact."

Tourism contributed $194 billion to FY19 (pre-Covid) GDP and is expected to grow at an 8 per cent CAGR to $443 billion by FY33, it said, adding tourism to GDP ratio in India at 6.8 per cent of GDP is below most of the large emerging/developed economies; which are higher by 3-5 percentage points.