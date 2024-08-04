Backward classes will again rally behind BSP; I.N.D.I.A. bloc exposed: UP BSP chief

"In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the people of I.N.D.I.A. bloc cheated the PDA by colluding with each other. Now, the PDA has understood where its interests lie," he said, and added the "PDA will once again associate itself with the BSP."

"In the 2027 UP assembly elections, on the lines of 2007, we will fight the UP assembly elections alone, and we will again form the government in UP, and make Behenji the chief minister of the country's most populous state. In 2007, we (BSP) did not form an alliance with any party and won 206 seats."

In the Lok Sabha elections, the BSP had contested alone on all the 80 seats in the politically-crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, but could not bag even one seat. Similarly in the 2022 UP Assembly elections, the party had fielded candidates on all the 403 assembly constituencies, but it could manage to win only one seat (Rasra in Ballia district), while on 287 assembly seats, the party candidates were compelled to forfeit their electoral deposits.