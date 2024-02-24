Be cautious of those bowing before Sant Ravidas for 'political gains', says Mayawati

"As a result of this, the life of the Bahujans here is full of problems,' the BSP chief said, adding, 'It is important to be cautious of those who bow before him for political gains."

In a statement later, Mayawati said, "Those who ignored Santguru (Ravidas) and his teachings for narrow vested interests are now bowing their heads before him. Although by following his teachings, the government can ensure the welfare of the poor and crores of his followers, it is not doing so."

"In honour of Sant Guru Ravidas and to keep his memories alive, the BSP government in Uttar Pradesh had undertaken several works. These included the creation of the new Sant Ravidas Nagar district while keeping the status of Bhadohi as the district headquarters intact," it said.