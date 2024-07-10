'Bear Grylls Ka Phupaa': UP Man catches live snake, eats it in viral video

In a bizarre incident reported in Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh, a man was seen catching a snake and eating it live.

As per a report with Free Press Journal, the man known as Ganga Prasad, a man convicted of dacoity, recently got out of prison after serving a jail sentence. In the now widely circulated video, the man can be seen sitting by the river catching the snake. He then tightly holds the snake attempting to strangle it and and bites off a portion of it after it stops moving.

The video quickly went viral with netizens expressing shock and some even calling him 'Bear Grylls Ka Phupaa'.

In the recent past few similar incidents have been reported. In one such incident a 45-year-old tribal man reportedly bit a snake to death after the latter bit him in Odisha's Jajpur district. Kishore Badra of Gambharipatia village was returning home after working in his paddy field, when a snake bit him on his leg. Badra managed to capture the viper and bit it to death in a bid to take revenge and what was surprising was that the snake's bite and his action had seemingly no impact on him.