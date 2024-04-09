BJP lodges complaint with EC against Akhilesh Yadav over comments on Mukhtar Ansari's death

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday urged the Election Commission to take 'immediate action' against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on his statements about the death of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and baseless claims of India's involvement in the killing of some people abroad.

A delegation of BJP leaders comprising party national general secretary Arun Singh, Sanjay Mayukh and Om Pathak lodged a complaint with the poll panel against Yadav and accused him of violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The MCC came into force in the country with the announcement of the Lok Sabha polls by the Election Commission (EC) on March 16.