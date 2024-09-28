BJP MLA, villagers protest ‘illegal’ mosque construction in Bareilly

Arya, MLA from Bareilly’s Nawabganj assembly constituency, said, "A mosque was being constructed illegally in Kela Dandi village with the help of the local police, which has caused anger in the surrounding villages. People are protesting, angry with the attitude of the police department."

On Friday night, the BJP MLA led party workers and many people of the Hindu community in the protest to stop the construction of the mosque. They raised slogans and demanded that the construction work of the mosque be stopped along with action against the alleged offenders.