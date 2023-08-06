Home
Homeindiauttar pradesh

BJP MP's office vandalised in UP's Bhadohi, one injured

An FIR has been registered against the three accused, who fled the spot after the attack, police said.
Last Updated 06 August 2023, 02:57 IST

A staff member of BJP MP Ramesh Bind's office was injured after three men allegedly thrashed him and vandalised the premises on Saturday, police said.

An FIR has been registered against the three accused, who fled the spot after the attack, they said.

Tauseef Saroj, Vishal and Satyam reached the office of Ramesh Bind, BJP MP from Bhadohi, in the Thanipur area here and had an altercation with computer operator Pradeep Bind (27). The trio thrashed Pradeep, who was seriously injured, and vandalised the office, said Inspector (crime) Vinod Yadav.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and took Pradeep to the hospital. An FIR has been lodged against the accused, he said.

(Published 06 August 2023, 02:53 IST)
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndian Politics

