Brothers beaten up, followed home after their scooter grazes car in Lucknow, guns fired

As per the publication, four rounds were fired at the spot and two cars were damaged in the process.

All those injured were immediately rushed to a hospital. While no official complaint has been filed in the matter yet, the cops have taken the man who fired the gun into custody.

According to DCP East Prabal Pratap Singh, four accused have been arrested in the road rage incident. The weapon from which the firing was done has also been recovered.

The injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

An investigation into the matter is under way and peace has been restored in the area.

The police has announced that a case has been registered in the matter and assured that strict action will be taken.