uttar pradesh

Brothers beaten up, followed home after their scooter grazes car in Lucknow, guns fired

Harsh Upadhyay who was the owner of the car and his friends beat up the brothers at the location and then followed them home in the Ishwari Khera area.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 11:09 IST
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 11:09 IST

Comments

After a two-wheeler grazed a car in Lucknow, two brothers were not only beaten up but even followed home.

After picking up his five-year-old sibling from school, the two brothers were returning home when their two-wheeler grazed a car and the incident snowballed from there, as per a report in NDTV.

Harsh Upadhyay, a property dealer who was the owner of the car and his friends beat up the brothers at the location and then followed them home in the Ishwari Khera area.

Upon reaching, they called around 40-50 other people and soon both sides were pelting stones at each other.

As per the publication, four rounds were fired at the spot and two cars were damaged in the process.

All those injured were immediately rushed to a hospital. While no official complaint has been filed in the matter yet, the cops have taken the man who fired the gun into custody.

According to DCP East Prabal Pratap Singh, four accused have been arrested in the road rage incident. The weapon from which the firing was done has also been recovered.

The injured are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

An investigation into the matter is under way and peace has been restored in the area.

The police has announced that a case has been registered in the matter and assured that strict action will be taken.

Published 15 May 2024, 11:09 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshLucknow

