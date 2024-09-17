Brothers get life term in 20-year-old murder case in Uttar Pradesh

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them while delivering the verdict in the case on Monday, Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Santosh Kumar Mishra said.

"Accused Kapildeo Yadav and Suresh Yadav, from the Chauk police station area, were found guilty of the murder. Each brother was fined Rs 25,000, with the condition that failure to pay the fine would result in an additional six months of imprisonment," Mishra said.