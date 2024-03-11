CAA notification: Security beefed up in communally sensitive areas of UP

The opposition leaders, however, criticised the BJP led NDA government for notifying the CAA and said that it would have been better to remove the apprehensions regarding the Act before implementing the same.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said that there was no need for the CAA at a time when lakhs of people left the country and went abroad in search of their bread and butter.

He said that the people of the country had 'understood' the 'game' being played by the BJP ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls and would give it a befitting reply in the elections.

Muslim religious scholars, however, remained cautious in their reactions. Senior Muslim cleric and member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, an apex body of the Muslims in the country, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangimahali said that the Board would examine the notification before deciding to challenge in the court.