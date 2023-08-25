Home
uttar pradesh

Child thrashed by other kids on order of teacher in UP school

A video of the incident had gone viral, but has since been deleted on the orders of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 15:52 IST

A child at a school in Uttar Pradesh was beaten up by other children on the orders of a school teacher, several reports on social media said.

A video of the incident had gone viral, but has since been deleted on the orders of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), said AltNews' Mohammed Zubair in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

As per available information, the incident took place in Muzaffarnagar in UP, but no police complaint has been lodged with regard to the same.

Zubair, who interviewed the father of the child who was beaten up, said in a post that the father had not lodged a complaint to avoid disruptions due to police and/or court summons.

Instead, the man said that he had recovered the fee he had paid to the school, and had withdrawn his child from the institution in light of the incident.

Further details are awaited.

(Published 25 August 2023, 15:52 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshChild abuse

