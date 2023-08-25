Child thrashed by other kids on order of teacher in UP school

As per available information, the incident took place in Muzaffarnagar in UP, but no police complaint has been lodged with regard to the same.

Zubair, who interviewed the father of the child who was beaten up, said in a post that the father had not lodged a complaint to avoid disruptions due to police and/or court summons.

Instead, the man said that he had recovered the fee he had paid to the school, and had withdrawn his child from the institution in light of the incident.