CM Yogi Adityanath directs police to act against 'pro-Palestine' statements, posts on social media

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has warned of strict action against any one found to be indulging in activities, which are opposed to the Indian government's stand on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, and voicing support for Palestine on social media.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the police to take stern action against such activities or posts on social media supporting Palestine. The chief minister's directive came close on the heels of an 'anti-Israel’ march in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus a few days back.
''Senior district police officials have been asked to speak to the Muslim clerics and make it clear that any attempt to incite passion on social media or a similar call from the religious places will not be tolerated,'' a senior official here said.
The police were directed to swiftly act against any such attempt, the official added.
Hundreds of students had taken out a march in the AMU campus a few days back shouting 'pro-Palestinian' slogans and decrying Israeli air strikes on Gaza after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel and massacred hundreds there.
According to the reports, the police were also investigating reports that a Muslim cop had launched a drive on social media to collect funds to help Palestine. The cops also registered a case against an unidentified youth in UP's Bareilly district who had posted pictures of aerial bombings on Gaza.
India had expressed solidarity with Israel and denounced the terror attacks on the country.