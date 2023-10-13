CM Yogi Adityanath directs police to act against 'pro-Palestine' statements, posts on social media

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government has warned of strict action against any one found to be indulging in activities, which are opposed to the Indian government's stand on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, and voicing support for Palestine on social media.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the police to take stern action against such activities or posts on social media supporting Palestine. The chief minister's directive came close on the heels of an 'anti-Israel’ march in the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus a few days back.

''Senior district police officials have been asked to speak to the Muslim clerics and make it clear that any attempt to incite passion on social media or a similar call from the religious places will not be tolerated,'' a senior official here said.