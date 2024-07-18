Cops ask owners to put their names on eateries along Kanwar Yatra route: Report

All eateries, including roadside carts, along the 240-km route of the Kanwar Yatra is to have the names of owners and staff members, the Muzaffarnagar police have directed, as per Hindustan Times.
This move is to reportedly 'avoid any confusion' among the yatris.
The yatra starts from July 22 and will go on till August 2. This is the annual pilgrimage that Shiva worshippers make, where they go on a trek, usually on foot, to collect water from the river Ganga - believed to be holy - and offer it at Shiva temples across the states.
When the senior superintendent of police spoke to the media, he said "Kanwarias buy food from roadside eateries and the order has been issued to avoid any confusion, so that no allegations and counter-allegations are made, and no law-and-order situation arises later.," as per HT.
This order comes on the heels of Muzaffarnagar MLA Kapil Dev Aggarwal holding a meeting regarding the yatra preparations and noting that while he has no objection to Muslims running their businesses in the area, the shops should not be named after Hindu gods and goddesses to avoid conflict.
Opposition members have alleged that this move targets Muslims.
Congress leader Pawan Khera said on X "Not just political parties, all right-thinking people and media must rise against this state sponsored bigotry. We cannot allow the BJP to push the country back into dark ages."
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party's Sudhir Panwar said the state government was 'pushing' this 'divisive policy'. “Such orders are nothing but a coveted attempt of polarising people on the lines of religion,” he noted, as per the publication.
However, Farha Faiz, a Supreme Court lawyer, argued that operating food joints with Hindu names could be construed as an act of cheating, one which could hurt religious sentiments of the people during the yatra, HT reported.
