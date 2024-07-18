Cops ask owners to put their names on eateries along Kanwar Yatra route: Report

All eateries, including roadside carts, along the 240-km route of the Kanwar Yatra is to have the names of owners and staff members, the Muzaffarnagar police have directed, as per Hindustan Times.

This move is to reportedly 'avoid any confusion' among the yatris.

The yatra starts from July 22 and will go on till August 2. This is the annual pilgrimage that Shiva worshippers make, where they go on a trek, usually on foot, to collect water from the river Ganga - believed to be holy - and offer it at Shiva temples across the states.

When the senior superintendent of police spoke to the media, he said "Kanwarias buy food from roadside eateries and the order has been issued to avoid any confusion, so that no allegations and counter-allegations are made, and no law-and-order situation arises later.," as per HT.