<p>Etah (UP): A 20-year-old woman and her lover were beaten to death on Sunday, allegedly by her family, after they were caught together at her house in Etah district, police said.</p>.<p>SSP Shyam Narayan Singh said some members of the woman's family have been detained for questioning in connection with the double murder at Garhiya Suhagpur village.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as Shivani (20), daughter of Ashok, and her lover Deepak (25), son of Radheshyam. Both belonged to the same village and community.</p>.<p>According to police, Deepak had gone to meet Shivani at her house around 8.30 pm. The woman's family members allegedly found them on the terrace in an "objectionable" position.</p>.<p>The enraged family members allegedly assaulted the couple. While Shivani died on the spot, Deepak succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the district hospital, police said.</p>.<p>Local SHO Ritesh Thakur said no complaint has been lodged by either side so far.</p>.<p>The bodies have been sent to the Etah Medical College for post-mortem.</p>.<p>SSP Singh visited the medical college and the crime scene, and a forensic team has been called to collect evidence.</p>.<p>Police said adequate force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure. </p>