Couple, evading arrest for 17 years in job fraud case, held from Ahmedabad: Uttar Pradesh STF

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police's STF on Thursday apprehended a couple, who had been evading arrest for nearly 17 years and were wanted for allegedly defrauding several people on the pretext of providing jobs, officials said.

The couple, Amit Srivastava and Shikha Srivastava, with a combined reward of Rs 1 lakh on their arrests, were held from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, they said.

According to STF officials, the couple was apprehended from the Shivanta Apartments in Ahmedabad's Vejalpur area. They were wanted in a case registered at the George Town police station in UP's Prayagraj, where they faced charges of fraud and other offenses.