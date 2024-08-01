Couple harassed while riding bike on waterlogged road, fallen woman groped

A video showing a man and woman on a bike being harassed by a crowd in broad daylight, has gone viral on social media.
The harassment took place under the Taj Hotel Bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, on a waterlogged road.
In the 25-second video, a man is seen riding a bike through a waterlogged road with water at knee level.
The video was shared along with a caption, "Miscreants are so unafraid that they don't even have even a second thought before touching a woman."
DH could not independently verify this video.
This is Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
A woman is groped in broad daylight as she passes by on the pillion seat of a motorbike.
RT this by tagging @Uppolice till these haramis are…
A group of men can be seen splashing water on the couple, making them fall from the two-wheeler.
A man is also seen in the video touching the woman inappropriately before the fall.
The video went viral on social media platform X. Several X users panned the people's behaviour and urged government and the police to take stringent actions against the culprits.
A X user said, "Modi told Woman can freely walk in UP in Yogi rule at midnight also without any fear."
Another comment on the video read, "This is absolutely shocking in broad day light so many people are involved in this shameful incident."
Another social media user said, "बिलकुल ही घटिया सोच के लोगों से भरा पड़ा है समाज। इन लोगों की पहचान कर कड़ी कार्यवाही करनी चाहिए। (Society is full of people with very bad thinking. These people should be identified and strict action should be taken.)"
"They all must recognised & arrested for harassing a woman," another X user wrote.
Other similar videos have been shared on social media where people were harassed while wading through waterlogged roads.
An X user shared a video where a group of men were seen splashing water on the two-wheelers passing across the waterlogged road.
ये उत्पात लखनऊ की तहज़ीब का हिस्सा नहीं है ..!
योगी राज में मनचलों के हौसले कितने बुलंद है वीडियो देख आप स्वम अंदाजा लगा लो वीडियो वायरल हो गया है अब शायद कुछ कार्यवाही करे बाबा की पुलिस....!
#Lucknow pic.twitter.com/L3JTd0bpvN
The user wrote, "This nuisance is not a part of Lucknow's culture...! You can yourself guess how high the spirits of the miscreants are in Yogi Raj by watching the video. The video has gone viral, now maybe Baba's police will take some action."