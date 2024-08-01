Couple harassed while riding bike on waterlogged road, fallen woman groped

A video showing a man and woman on a bike being harassed by a crowd in broad daylight, has gone viral on social media.

The harassment took place under the Taj Hotel Bridge in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, on a waterlogged road.

In the 25-second video, a man is seen riding a bike through a waterlogged road with water at knee level.

The video was shared along with a caption, "Miscreants are so unafraid that they don't even have even a second thought before touching a woman."

DH could not independently verify this video.