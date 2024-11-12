Court issues notice to Kangana Ranaut for her remark on Mahatma Gandhi, farmers

<p>Agra (UP): An MP-MLA court on Tuesday issued a notice to actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on a complaint alleging that she made objectionable remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and the farmers who were agitating against the now-scrapped agri laws, a lawyer claimed.</p>.<p>Rama Shankar Sharma, an advocate, said the court has sought a response from Ranaut on his complaint and has fixed November 28 as the next date of hearing.</p>.<p>“I had filed a case in Agra MP MLA Court on September 11, 2024, against actress and MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut," Sharma said.</p>.<p>“She had insulted crores of farmers of the country and also insulted father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi withe her remarks,” he said quoting media reports.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, the court issued a notice seeking a statement from the Mandi MP. </p>