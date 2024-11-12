Home
Court issues notice to Kangana Ranaut for her remark on Mahatma Gandhi, farmers

Rama Shankar Sharma, an advocate, said the court has sought a response from Ranaut on his complaint and has fixed November 28 as the next date of hearing.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 17:05 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 17:05 IST
