Dalit teen thrown into hot cauldron for protesting against molestation in UP

Lodging a complaint at the Binauli police station on Saturday, the woman's brother said that on Wednesday, she was working at the cauldron when Pramod, Raju and Sandeep allegedly molested and misbehaved with his sister. When she protested, the accused allegedly threw her into the hot cauldron with the intention of killing her, and also hurled 'casteist words' towards her. After this, the three accused fled.