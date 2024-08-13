Doctors find ovary, uterus in Uttar Pradesh man's body during hernia surgery

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur who went to seek medical help to treat his stomach ache was being operated for hernia when the doctors made a shocking discovery inside his body -- female reproductive organs.
As per a report in India Today, Rajgir Mistri, a father of two had been experiencing pain in his stomach since the past few days before he decided to get an ultrasound done. In the test it was ascertained that there was a piece of flesh in the lower part of his stomach that was coming in contact with the other organs leading to the development of a hernia.
Upon the observation, the 46-year-old went to a free hernia check-up camp for further clarification where Dr Narendra Dev, Professor at BRD Medical College, declared that it was clear in the ultrasound report that the man had developed a hernia.
Soon after, Mistri underwent a surgery under the observation of Dr Dev during which it allegedly was discovered that the piece of flesh that caused the hernia was in fact an underdeveloped uterus.
This flesh was coming out of the stomach membrane of the patient and had reached the canal. Adjacent to the uterus, there was also an ovary, the publication reported.
While Mistri is healthy after his operation, Dr Dev claimed that the patient shows no women-like features and the presence of an ovary and uterus in his body were a birth defect.
