Doctors find ovary, uterus in Uttar Pradesh man's body during hernia surgery

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur who went to seek medical help to treat his stomach ache was being operated for hernia when the doctors made a shocking discovery inside his body -- female reproductive organs.

As per a report in India Today, Rajgir Mistri, a father of two had been experiencing pain in his stomach since the past few days before he decided to get an ultrasound done. In the test it was ascertained that there was a piece of flesh in the lower part of his stomach that was coming in contact with the other organs leading to the development of a hernia.