Don't come to Ayodhya on Jan 22, PM Modi appeals to people

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the whole world is waiting for the historic Ram temple consecration ceremony here on January 22, but appealed to people not to come to the city for the event.

He said some people have been invited and they should come to the temple town to witness the historic day.

He was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a renovated railway station and an airport in the city. He said the strength of "vikas" (development) and "virasat" (heritage) will take the country forward.