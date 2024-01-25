Don't need to sound poll bugle, people do it for me: PM Modi in UP's Bulandshahr

"I saw in the media that Modi will sound the election bugle in Bulandshahr. Modi sounds the bugle of development, Modi sounds the bugle for the welfare of the last person in the queue. Modi neither needed to sound the poll bugle earlier nor does he need it now and will not need it in the future. People keep doing it for him," he said.

"When people sound the bugle for him, Modi does not need to spend time in it, he spends time in serving the people," the prime minister added.

He further said that for decades after Independence, development was kept confined to a few regions and a big part of the country was deprived.

Modi added that Uttar Pradesh was ignored for decades after the Independence as those who ran the governments behaved like rulers and kept the people deprived.

"Such people saw the path of dividing society as an easy route to attain power," Modi said, asserting that it was the BJP's double-engine government that gave pace to development in Uttar Pradesh.

Building a developed India is not possible without the fast-paced development of Uttar Pradesh, he added.

The prime minister also said that farmers' interests were his government's top priority and it was creating a suraksha kavach (protective shield) around their families.

"This region gave us Kalyan Singh, who dedicated his life to Ram Kaaj and Rashtra Kaaj," Modi said in Bulandshahr.

"In Ayodhya, I said pran pratishtha has been completed, now it is time to take rashtra pratishtha to new heights," he added.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister inaugurated a 173-km-long double-line electrified section between New Khurja and New Rewari on the dedicated freight corridor (DFC) by flagging off goods trains from the two stations through video conference.

He also launched a rail line connecting the Mathura-Palwal section and the Chipiyana Buzurg-Dadri section. These new lines will improve rail connectivity of the national capital to southern-western and eastern India.

Modi unveiled multiple road development projects. He also inaugurated Indian Oil's Tundla-Gawaria pipeline. Built at a cost of about Rs 700 crore, this 255-km-long pipeline project has been completed well ahead of its scheduled time.

The prime minister further inaugurated the renovated Mathura sewerage scheme, including the construction of a sewage treatment plant at a cost of about Rs 460 crore.

On the occasion, Modi was presented with an idol of Lord Ram by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.