Durga pandals in Varanasi asked to install pictures of Modi and Yogi

In a bizarre directive, the Mayor of Varanasi has directed the puja committees in the city to install pictures of Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Durga pandals. Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A senior official of the Varanasi Municipal Corporation told reporters that a meeting of the civic officials and puja committees was held on Tuesday to discuss the issues concerning the Durga pandals.
''The puja committees have been directed to install pictures of Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath in the pandals,'' the official said adding that banners stating ''Swachh Kashi, Sunder Kashi (old name of Varanasi)'' should also be there in the pandals.
The official said that the rationale behind the directive was that the 'Swachhata Mission' had been launched from Varanasi.
He also said that the Corporation would award a prize of Rs 10,000 to the pandal that would win the tag of the most clean one. ''The Corporation will provide facilities like fogging, cleaning and others where the pandals are set up,'' he added.
Scores of Durga pandals have been set up in the town for the 'Navratri' festival which would begin from October 15. The devotees of Goddess Durga throng these pandals in large numbers.
While the Corporation officials sought to reject any political motive behind the directive, the opposition parties said that it was an attempt to portray Modi and Adityanath as godly figures.