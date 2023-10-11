Durga pandals in Varanasi asked to install pictures of Modi and Yogi

In a bizarre directive, the Mayor of Varanasi has directed the puja committees in the city to install pictures of Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the Durga pandals. Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A senior official of the Varanasi Municipal Corporation told reporters that a meeting of the civic officials and puja committees was held on Tuesday to discuss the issues concerning the Durga pandals.

''The puja committees have been directed to install pictures of Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath in the pandals,'' the official said adding that banners stating ''Swachh Kashi, Sunder Kashi (old name of Varanasi)'' should also be there in the pandals.