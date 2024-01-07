'Emotional, happy': Muslim karsevak who visited Ayodhya in Dec 1992 shares feelings on Ram temple consecration

"I became emotional as I got the 'akshata'," the 70-year-old former 'kar sevak', who has also held various posts in the district unit of the BJP, told PTI from Mirzapur.

The 'akshata', the letter (patram) and the Ram temple photo have been sent from Ayodhya as the city prepares for the grand consecration ceremony on January 22. He will watch the ceremony on his TV and will visit the temple any day after january 22, as has been urged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.