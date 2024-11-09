Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Even day's delay affects fundamental right: Supreme Court pulls up Allahabad Court for deferring bail plea hearing

'We do not appreciate the practice of keeping bail application pending for years together,' the bench said.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 13:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 13:28 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSupreme CourtBypollsAllahabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us