Even day's delay affects fundamental right: Supreme Court pulls up Allahabad Court for deferring bail plea hearing

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court deprecated the practice of courts to keep the bail applications pending for years together, saying even a single day's delay in deciding the bail application adversely affected the fundamental rights of the citizens.</p> <p>A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Vishwanathan pointed out this Court, time and again, has emphasised the importance of personal liberty.</p> <p>"It has been observed by this court even a single day delay in deciding the bail application adversely affect the fundamental rights of the citizens. We do not appreciate the practice of keeping bail application pending for years together," the bench said.</p><p>The court expressed its displeasure after senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for petitioner Wazid, submitted though his matter is pending since August 01, 2023 before the Allahabad High Court, there is no progress.</p> <p>The matter is adjourned from day-to-day basis without any effective hearing, the counsel said.</p> <p>After lamenting delay, the bench ordered, "In the facts of the present case, since we are informed that the matter is kept for 11.11.2024, we request the Judge, before whom the matter is placed, to take up the matter on the same date and decide it as expeditiously as possible and, in any case, within a period of two weeks from 11.11.2024. </p> <p>The bench passed its order on November 8, 2024, on a plea by the petitioner questioning the repeated adjournment in bail application filed before the Allahabad High Court since August, 2023.</p>