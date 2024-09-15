'Failing 10th & applying for PhD': Owaisi slams ASI for water leakage in Taj Mahal's main dome

A video of the Taj Mahal's main dome witnessing water seepage due to incessant rains vent viral online. Agra witnessed rain from the past three days due to which most parts of the city faced issues of waterlogging.
The video that was purported on social media platforms showed waterlogging in the premises of the monument.
However, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) said that there is no damage to the arched roof.
Meanwhile, reacting to the issue, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi took a jibe at ASI for the same.
Taking to his official X account, Owaisi blamed ASI for earning money from Taj Mahal but not treating the monument right.
"Archaeological Survey of India earns hundreds of crore from Taj Mahal but this is how it treats one of the biggest symbols of Indian culture. Funnily, the same ASI argues that Waqf monuments should be taken by over by it so that it can maintain them," he wrote in the post.
"This is like failing a 10th class exam and applying for a PhD!" Owaisi added along with a video of Taj Mahal.
Superintending chief of the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) Agra circle Rajkumar Patel had on Saturday said that a drone camera was used to check the main dome after leakage was noticed.
"Yes, we have witnessed the leakage in the main dome. After that when we checked, it was due to seepage and there was no damage to the main dome. We have checked the main dome through a drone camera," he said.
Earlier this week, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking to declare Agra as a "heritage city" and said there is nothing to show that such a declaration would give the city any special advantage.
A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan dismissed the application filed in a 1984 PIL on the protection and preservation of the Taj Mahal and its adjoining areas.
(With PTI inputs)
Published 15 September 2024, 06:09 IST