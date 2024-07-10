'Fake videos of PM, Amit Shah and Oppn's remarks on Constitution caused BJP's fall in Uttar Pradesh'

Sources in the party’s state unit said that the primary reason that has emerged after deliberations among party leaders, an extensive internal survey of workers as well as from its feedback system is the charge by INDIA parties that the BJP will change the Constitution if it comes to power. Several BJP leaders were even quoted saying that they will indeed change the Constitution.

“This charge completely alienated the SC as well as backward community votes which were with us in 2014, 2017, 2019 and even 2022. They were angry with us,” said a senior party leader, who lost to a prominent INDIA candidate in the state.

Leaders also said that the migration of SC votes due to this did not lead them to Bahujan samaj Party, which was perceived this term as doing nothing. “Without the BSP’s support, the entire vote was picked by Samajwadi Party,” a Parliamentarian from the state said.